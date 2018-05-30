MTV Star Brian Lancaster's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 30, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brian Lancaster, MTV Road Rules

MTV

Two months after the unexpected passing of former MTV star Brian Lancaster, his cause of death has been revealed. 

According to the Chester County Coroner's Office, the former reality star, who appeared on Road Rules in 1999, died at 43 years old from fentanyl, heroin and ethanol intoxication. The manner of his death has been deemed accidental. 

Lancaster died at Pheonixville Hospital in Phoenixville, Pa. on March 29. 

"While some progress is being made in the battle against substance abuse, we continue to lose too many members of our community to this epidemic," Dr. Christina VandePol, Chester County Coroner, said in a statement. "Speaking with families like Mr. Lancaster's, I hear so often about how difficult it is to fight addiction and how we are losing talented and loved people to this disease."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

An obituary shared on the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home website described him as "a jack of many trades including advertising account manager, telecommunications project manager, special education teacher, bartender, and reality TV star."

Lancaster competed on Road Rules: Latin America, the seventh season of the MTV hit series. Throughout the 1999 season, Lancaster competed in missions in Mexico, Costa Rica and the United States. 

He is survived by his fiancée Sarah J. Bell and his parents Dennis and Carol Lancaster among other relatives. 

Our thoughts go out to Lancaster's loved ones at this time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Arrives to White House to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay Adds Ryan Reynolds to His Long List of Celebrity Meetings: Look Back at His Cutest Star Sightings!

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek El Moussa Explains How Flip or Flop Is "Absolutely Different" Following Christina Split

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sounds Off on Ex Javi Marroquin's Baby News

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Weighs In on Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen's Social Media Controversy

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Scoop: Answers to That Old Man Randall Cliffhanger, Beth's Backstory and More Coming

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.