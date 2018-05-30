Mischa Barton Opens Up to Amanda Knox About Her Revenge Porn Story

Mischa Barton chatted with Amanda Knox on her new series about how she felt when she found she was the victim of revenge porn.

The former star of The O.C. had last year learned via the tabloids that someone was trying to sell a sex tape involving her to adult film sites for a reported $500,000. She alleged that the culprit was an ex-boyfriend who had filmed them having sex and took photos of her naked without her knowledge. She went to court and obtained restraining orders against him and another ex, a friend of her previous one who had known about the images. Both are legally barred from distributing them.

Knox, who spent four years in jail in Italy after being convicted over the 2007 murder of her roommate, and was acquitted of the charges in 2015, asked Barton on her Broadly and Facebook Watch show The Scarlet Letter Reports how she knew that an ex had sexually explicit material of her.

"Well, I didn't know forever until one of his friends came to me and said, 'You should be careful about him,'" Barton said.

"Oh s--t," replied Knox.