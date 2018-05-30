Love Lives of 13 Reasons Why Stars: Inside Brandon Flynn, Dylan Minnette and More Cast Members' Romances

Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

13 Reasons Why has become one of Netflix's most successful series, catapulting its stars into the Hollywood spotlight.

Now that the second season of the show has premiered, we wanted to learn more about the actors on the series. So we did a deep dive into all of the cast members' love lives, and now we're letting you know all the romance details.

So if you want to get the scoop on Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Katherine Langford and more of the cast's romantic history, check out the gallery! Get to know more about your favorite 13 Reasons Why stars below!

Photos

Love Lives of 13 Reasons Why Stars

Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn

Instagram

Brandon Flynn

The actor (Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why) and Grammy winner Sam Smith have been dating since 2017. They were first spotted kissing in Oct. 2017 while walking in New York City. Two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official with this silly snap. They've been going strong ever since, taking trips around the world together.

Dylan Minnette, Kerris Dorsey

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Dylan Minnette

The actor, who plays Clay Jensen on 13 Reasons Why, has been in a relationship with Ray Donovan actress Kerris Dorsey for years. Although they rarely post about each other on social media, they have stepped out on red carpets together over the years.

13 Reasons Why, Love Lives

Instagram

Devin Druid

Devin, who plays Tyler Down in the Netflix series, is currently in relationship with Lauren Eggleton. The couple often shares sweet pics together on social media, like this one from prom!

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why, Love Lives

Instagram

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy (Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why) tied the knot with Peter Zurkuhlen in 2016. "a year ago today i married my best friend. happy anniversary, @sweetpetenyc love you 4eva,"  Tommy wrote in a sweet post to his husband in Nov. 2017.

Justin Prentice, Annika Pampel

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Prentice

Justin, who plays Bryce Walker on the Netflix series, is dating actress Annika Pampel. In an interview with E! News last year, Justin called Annika his "wonderful girlfriend."

13 Reasons Why, Love Lives

Instagram

Brandon Larracuente

Brandon Larracuente (Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why) is in a relationship with Jazmin Garcia. The actor often shares cute posts (like this one) with his leading lady on social media.

Article continues below

Katherine Langford, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Katherine Langford

Not much is known about Katherine's love life, she seems to keep her private life, private!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

