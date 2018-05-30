Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now Instagram official.

One week after news broke that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is dating the Saturday Night Live star, the couple has now shared a photo together on social media. Davidson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater while Grande dons a Slytherin one.

"the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Davidson captioned the photo.

Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."

On Tuesday, Grande shared a photo of her Slytherin sweater with the caption, "in case u forgot."