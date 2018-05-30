The Americans Series Finale: Find Out How Philip and Elizabeth's Mission Ended

The mission is over, comrades.

After six seasons and countless disguises, The Americans ended its run on FX on Wednesday night, delivering a powerful, somewhat quiet and surprising end to Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth's (Keri Russell) story.

(Warning, spoilers ahead for The Americans' series finale. Click away now if you've yet to watch!)

Shocker: Philip didn't die! Elizabeth didn't die! Paige (Holly Taylor) didn't die! Henry (Keidrich Sellati) didn't die! No one died! That's right, all of the Jennings family members survived the series finale, but that doesn't mean they didn't suffer, as the spy parents were forced to return to Russia, leaving their children behind.