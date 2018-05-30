Anthony Anderson to Host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT

So much for a summer break!

Before he begins filming the fifth season of ABC's black-ish, Anthony Anderson will host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT June 25. The show will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and it will honor the league's top performers from the 2017-2018 season. Anderson has plenty of experience; in addition to hosting ABC's To Tell the Truth (returning June 10), he's emceed the BET Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and other Hollywood events.

Anderson succeeds Drake, who hosted the inaugural event last year.

The second annual NBA Awards, presented by Kia, will feature current and former NBA players. The Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will also be integrated throughout the ceremony.

Additional details, including performers and presenters, will be announced at a later date.