6 Savage Lines From Drake and Pusha T's Current Diss Track War

UPDATE: Drake is setting the record straight on one topic featured in the diss track war. On Wednesday evening, the rapper took to Instagram Stories and explained the controversial photo that is part of "The Story of Adidon."

"I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment," he explained. "Me and my best friend at the time Mazin Elsadig who is also an actor from Sudan were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed much."

Drake and Pusha T's war of the rhymes wages on—and it seems nothing is off limits between these two.

In the latest chapter of the two rappers' ongoing diss track battle, the two men have been exchanging musical insults throughout the last week. The feud, which has been building for years, was initially reignited by Pusha T's third studio album, Daytona, produced partly by Kanye West and his label GOOD Music and released on May 25.

On track in particular called "Infrared," Pusha T is suspected of taking aim at the 31-year-old star. On the track, Pusha T mentions Quentin Miller, a rapper long accused of being Drake's alleged ghost writer, and compares his success to President Donald Trump's.

"The lyric pennin' equal the Trumps winnin' / The bigger question is how the Russians did it / It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin," the line goes.