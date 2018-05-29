Roseanne Reacts to Show Cancellation in a Tweet

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 29, 2018 8:32 PM
Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter following the cancellation of her show earlier today...following her own racist Twitter rant.
A few hours after Roseanne sent and then deleted a series of racist tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC canceled the reboot of her show with one blunt statement from president Channing Dungey.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," it read.
After spending the evening retweeting other people upset with ABC's decision (and some who supported her racism) and thanking people wishing her well, Roseanne finally sent out a tweet of her own.
"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!" it said. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast Friday."
@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry!— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
In the now-deleted rant, Barr wrote on Tuesday, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." When many Twitter users pointed out the tweet's racist nature, Barr responded with another now-deleted tweet: "Muslims r NOT a race."
She then apologized for what she called a "bad joke about her politics and her looks" and declared she was leaving Twitter, before returning to hand out a few retweets.
At the very least, it could be said that many people agree with the sentiment that we should not feel bad for Roseanne, but we should feel bad for the many people who lost their jobs when the show was canceled.
Roseanne aired on ABC.
