Lennon and Maisy's Viral Video Turns 6: See the Dynamic Duo All Grown Up

Six years later and we still can't get enough of Lennon and Maisy.

Back in 2012, the sisterly duo caught the attention of fans around the world with their rendition of Robyn's hit song "Call Your Girlfriend."

Perhaps it was their signature voices. Or maybe it was their unique use of two butter tubs. Whatever the case may be, fans couldn't say enough good things about the pair. And now, it's time to celebrate a big anniversary.

"Six years ago today," Lennon and Maisy wrote on Twitter with a screengrab of their viral content. "This video completely changed our lives, THANK YOU."

So what exactly have these two been up to? We're so glad you asked.