Kristin Cavallari Proves She Has It All in New Very Cavallari Teaser!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:30 PM

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life and she's working very hard to maintain it.

In this new teaser for Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality TV starlet reveals just how determined she is to maintain a work/life balance.

Not only is Kristin as dedicated as ever to the family she's built with husband Jay Cutler, but she also has business success on the brain. For those of you who are unaware, the MTV alum recently launched her very own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

"This is a big deal for me," Kristin notes. "I can't fail."

You can say that again!!

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

In fact, miss Cavallari has no qualms with firing anyone who is not living up to expectations. No, seriously.

"This isn't a sorority. This is a business," Kristin warns her employees. "I will fire you. That's the bottom line."

Oh snap! Sounds like The Hills vet can't escape drama even in her professional life.

So will Kristin be able to juggle all of these balls in the air? Tune into the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 to find out!

E! Online        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
