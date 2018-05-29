BRAND NEW
Chicago West Is Ready for Her Closeup in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 2:05 PM

Chicago West

Hey, baby girl!

Chicago Westlooks totally angelic in a photo shared by Kim Kardashian to Instagram on Tuesday. The 4-month-old, who was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, sports a white onesie as she peers into the camera with the sweetest smile on her face. 

(It's obvious Chicago inherited her famous mama's long eyelashes, who has said she never wears falsies or extensions.)

"My baby Chi," Kim captioned the snapshot. Since her birth, the E! reality star and business mogul has only shared a handful of photos of her third child with hubby Kanye West

In addition to Chi, Kim and Kanye are proud parents to 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West. "Three is wild," Kardashian shared during a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, adding that the newborn's big brother and sister "really love her." 

And as the 37-year-old revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, the couple was picking between a few names before ultimately landing on a moniker that pays tribute to the rapper's hometown. 

"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," explained during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."

Kim and Kanye were considering Donda (Kanye's late mother), Mary Jo (Kim's grandmother) and Grace, but Chicago won out in the end. "I just felt like Chicago was cool and different," Kardashian said. 

As do we! 

