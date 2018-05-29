Kailyn Lowry's Romance Timeline: Inside the Turbulent History of Teen Mom 2's Most Bullied Star

Farrah Abraham has her share of detractors. Jenelle Evans too. But if Kailyn Lowry had to wager, she'd guess she's the most bullied of the Teen Mom franchise.

"I think some of it has to do with being outspoken," the 26-year-old Delaware resident opined to Us Weekly this winter. "Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids' fathers the most."

And though the Teen Mom 2 standout appears unabashedly confident and secure on-air, she admits that fending off haters does take a toll. Said the mom to 8-year-old Isaac (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), 4-year-old Lincoln (with former husband Javi Marroquin) and 9-month-old Lux (with former love Chris Lopez), "It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times."