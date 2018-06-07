Hair Changes, Nudity Clauses and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Reluctance: How Sex and the City Painstakingly Came Together

Now he just needed a cast. Cynthia Nixon proved to be easiest sell. The perfect fit for somewhat cynical type-A lawyer Miranda Hobbes, the only change needed was for the natural blonde to dye her hair red. "I was excited about playing somebody who was so angry, bitter and cynical because, having been a child actor with long blonde hair, I was always playing sweet, waiflike, hippie characters," she explained in Jennifer Keishin Armstrong's new book Sex and the City and Us: How Four Women Changed The Way We Think Live and Love. "It was nice to grow out of that."

Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't as eager to sign on. By then a veteran of movies such as Honeymoon in Vegas and L.A. Story, the former child actress from Ohio didn't fancy the idea of committing to a TV series, even as the show's relatable lead Carrie Bradshaw, the heroine loosely based on Bushnell. Nor was she into having to take her clothes off onscreen.

According to Armstrong, Star gave Parker the hard sell over a March 1997 lunch at Upper East Side spot E.A.T., telling her that he heard Carrie in Parker's voice as he wrote the script and that she could be a producer on the show. As for her qualms about nudity, he said she would never need to strip down. "If you want to wear a bra and roll around in bed with somebody, and that's what makes you comfortable, then that's what you shall do," Parker recalls him saying. "And if one day you decide you don't want to wear the bra, then that's what you should do."