Why You'll Be Addicted to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's New Beauty Site

Rose all day...and we're not talking about the alcoholic variety.

Get flushed—cosmetically, that is—by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's new beauty site, Rose Inc. If you follow the supermodel's social accounts, you know she's a makeup maven that loves to share her time in the makeup chair, along with the new looks and products Jason Statham's baby mama picks up along the way.

Now, with the launch of her digital platform, the newly minted editor-in-chief is talking all things beauty—and not just products from her Rosie for Autograph collection either.

"I've been excitedly awaiting a space to share with you and to tell you how I've been intrigued by beauty my entire life," penned Rosie in a memo on the site. "As a girl, I was fascinated watching my mother apply makeup before a night out. Seeing her transform was special to me—I found it so feminine, so personal. Before long, I was saving up my pocket money to buy a sticky roll-on lip gloss or glittery blue eye shadow at the local pharmacy. I know this feeling is nearly universal. This is my evolution of it."