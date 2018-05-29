Chrissy Teigen's New Photo of Luna With Baby Miles Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Tue., May. 29, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cutest siblings ever?!

Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo today on Instagram of her two children interacting and it looks like Luna Simone Stephens is already a great big sister!

In the snap, Luna stares lovingly at her new little brother, Miles Theodore Stephens, laying in his crib as she gives him a pacifier. Chrissy captioned the adorable post with a single heart and gave photo credit to hubby John Legend's brother, Ron Stephens II.

On May 16, the Lip Sync Battle host announced on Twitter that the couple's son had arrived. Days later, Chrissy revealed his name and shared his first picture, but this is the first time we're seeing the siblings interact!

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

Chrissy Teigen, Baby, Pregnancy, Miles, Luna

Instagram

While Chrissy and John no doubt have their hands full as a family of four, the adorable couple is still making time for each other and their careers.

The two stepped out for a date night on Sunday, which followed one week after John performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. While on the red carpet at the award show, John opened up to E! News' Jason Kennedy about the musical meanings behind his children's names.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained, referencing Nina Simone

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

Congrats again to the family of four!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Instagram

Elle Fanning and ''Mom'' Angelina Jolie Reunite on Set of Maleficent 2

Seinfeld, Tom's Restaurant

Which '90s Sitcom Do You Want Revived ASAP? Vote Now!

Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Under Fire for Alleged Instagram Activity

Chicago West

Chicago West Is Ready for Her Closeup in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry's Romance Timeline: Inside the Turbulent History of Teen Mom 2's Most Bullied Star

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln Is Leaving The Walking Dead After Season 9: Report

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.