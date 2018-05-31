EXCLUSIVE!

See Nikki Bella and John Cena Reunite for the First Time After Calling Off Their Wedding: "I Miss You So Much"

Well this is a little awkward.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are seeing each other for the first time since deciding to call off their wedding in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all new episode of Total Bellas. The reunion happens when the former fiancés run into each other backstage at the taping of WWE's Raw 25th anniversary event in NYC. Despite some awkwardness, John and Nikki give each other a giant hug and decide to have a little chat about their breakup.

"John, I mean he's like a frickin' magnet to me and it's like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach," Nikki tells the camera. "Like I feel like I don't even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid."

"You didn't even call or text me yesterday," Nikki tells John.

"I'm supposed to stay away from you," a solemn John admits. "It's taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I'm just trying to do the right thing."

"I miss you so much," John tells Nikki, who replies, " I miss you too."

See Nikki and John's reunion in the exclusive clip above!

