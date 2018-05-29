Did We Just Figure Out Who Wins The Bachelorette Based on This Premiere Clue?

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., May. 29, 2018 11:15 AM
Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a trend. But what does four mean?
The Bachelorette has a tell, y'all! While we already know that Becca Kufrin ends her journey with a ring on her finger, engaged to one of the 28 mean she met in last night's premiere, there might just be a way to figure out who her fiancé is based on one scene.
Before meeting all the men, Becca sat down with the previous three Bachelorettes—Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe—for some girl chat and advice, as all three women are still engaged to their winners (Bryan Abasolo, Jordan Rodgers and Shawn Booth). Oh, and all three men were given the all-important First Impression Rose on night one.
And Becca ended up giving her first rose to Garrett, a 29-year-old medical sales rep who loves fishing, Chris Farley impressions and reminds Becca of "home."
ABC/Paul Hebert
So did Becca feel a lot of pressure giving out the First Impression Rose, knowing the recent track record?
"It was interesting because there were so many guys that stuck out that night that I laughed with, that made me smile, that made me feel hopeful again," Becca told E! News of making the decision. "And so I was like, so many of these guys would be a great contender for this First Impression rose. It was just somebody who made me laugh, but that's not to say the other guys weren't great because every one of them did something wonderful out of the limo and wonderful through every conversation I had that night and beyond."
Hm...so start taking notes of who makes Becca laugh the most this season.
But Becca wasn't giving any indicators of what fans should look out for this season in trying to guess who she ends up with, saying, "It's just my journey and I want it to play out how it truly did and what really happened, and so I think viewers will see that."
We'll have to wait and see if Becca and Garrett keep the streak alive.
To hear more from Becca about the premiere and why this season is all about girl power ("If I end up with one of these guys they are getting me and all my girls!"), press play on the video above.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
