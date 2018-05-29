Roseanne Barr's Offensive Tweet About Valerie Jarrett Triggers Wanda Sykes' Exit From Roseanne

Sykes' departure marks the second high-profile name to walk away from ABC's highly-successful revival ahead of season 11. Co-showrunner and executive producer Whitney Cummings has also departed, as her co-showrunner Bruce Helford confirmed with reporters during a conference call ahead of the season finale on May 18.

"I think Whitney is going to be too busy. We've been—we talked all the way through that. Whitney is still always a member of the family of the show but she's got so much going on," Helford revealed. "I don't know how that woman does what she does. I don't know how she had time to work on the show in the first place so we'll see. I don't think Whitney will be able to join us in the capacity that she was certainly joining us in the first season."

Request for comment from the network regarding the Twitter behavior of its biggest star was not immediately returned. Meanwhile, Sara Gilbert, who stars as Darlene and also acts as an executive producer on the revival alongside Barr, has voiced her disappointment in her TV mom on Twitter. "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."