Serena Williams Wins First Grand Slam Tennis Match Since Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Serena Williams made her return to the Grand Slam world at the French Open on Tuesday.

The tennis star won her first major match back since giving birth to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. about nine months ago. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian actually welcomed their daughter during the 2017 US Open in September.

To win her match on Tuesday, Williams defeated Kristýna Plíšková in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4) 6-4. Before watching Williams hit the court on Tuesday, Reddit co-founder Ohanian paid tribute to his wife in a touching post on Instagram, announcing to his social media followers that "the queen is back."

Read

How Serena Williams Is Preparing for Life After Tennis

"After news of our engagement broke, a young man in Kentucky named Jarod reached out with congratulations and also a request for a dear family friend, Denise (aka, his 'Nee Nee')," Ohanian shared. "He wrote, 'I grew up watching tennis with my Mom's best friend and why I consider you my all time favorite athlete. She watches every single tennis match she possibly can, scheduling her limited vacation times around tournaments just to be able to watch every match. She dropped out of high school almost 35 years ago to support her family and works 70+ hours a week, sacrificing her health and free time to support them… Just this month she lost her dad to a heart attack and her sister to pneumonia. I just got home from her sisters funeral an hour ago. As you can guess it has been an awful Christmas season for her. Is there any way you could either send her a card or tennis ball to cheer her up?'"

Ohanian continued, "I'm grateful for all the people around the world who adore my wife; the world. This particular story moved all the people who upvoted it, but also us. After she won the Australian Open in 2017, Serena signed one of her practice balls for 'Nee Nee' and I mailed it out. Jarod recorded a video of the surprise last year and said it was OK for me to share it today."

Along with the video and Jarod's message, Ohanian shared with his social media followers, "Today, Serena is going back to work at her first Grand Slam since Junior was born and our family is thrilled & proud to cheer her on with all of you—most certainly you, 'Nee Nee.' The Queen is back."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Karamo Brown

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Reveals Past Suicide Attempt in Personal Video

Joe Alwyn, 2018 Venice Film Festival

Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Turn Heads at 2018 Venice Film Festival—But Where's Taylor Swift?

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Cooling Off After Whirlwind Summer Fling

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller May Never Walk Again, But Vows to Beat ''Bleak Prognosis''

Louis C.K., Louis CK, Matt Lauer

What Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer's Attempted Comebacks Say About Them—and Us

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit: Inside Her Decision to Walk Away From the Showtime Hit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.