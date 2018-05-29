America Ferrera Gives Birth to Baby Boy Named Sebastian

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 29, 2018 10:23 AM

America Ferrera has officially kicked off a brand new role—motherhood!

The Golden Globe-winning actress gave birth to her first child, a son, with husband Ryan Piers Williams, she confirmed on social media Tuesday. The new mama also revealed the youngster's name and they already have a nickname for him!

"When 2 become 3...," the star captioned a sweet shot of the baby's little foot. "Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz!"

Meanwhile, the new parents are in great spirits. "Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!" she signed off on the Instagram post. 

The couple rang in the new year with the exciting news that they had a little one on the way

While donning colorful 2018 glasses, the Ugly Betty actress and her husband of nearly seven years posted a sweet kissy-faced snap on her Instagram with the caption, "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

Their little one arrived right on time, just a few weeks ahead of his famous mom and dad's wedding anniversary on June 27. The former University of Southern California students tied the knot back in 2011. 

While the two kick off life as first-time parents, Ferrera's little bundle has officially turned the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars into a new sisterhood of mommies. 

Welcome to the world, little Sebastian!

