Alan Rickman's Frustration With Harry Potter Role Revealed in Personal Letters

Among the items in the collection is a letter from Harry Potter producer David Heyman to Rickman, thanking him for his work on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

"Thank you for making HP2 a success," Heyman's letter to Rickman reads (via The Independent). "I know, at times, you are frustrated but please know that you are an integral part of the films. And you are brilliant."

The collection also includes a note Rickman wrote while working on 2009's Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, in which he talks about director David Yates. Rickman states, according to The Independent, "It's as if David Yates has decided that this is not important in the scheme of things i.e. teen audience appeal."