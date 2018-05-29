Jenna Dewan Explains Her "New Normal" With Ex Channing Tatum

And with Dewan as a host on World of Dance and as executive producer of Step Up: High Water, the triple threat will need all the positive energy as she sees success in new avenues. In Dewan's words, it's a "new chapter" of her life, but one she kicked off on her own accord.

"The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough," she told the website. "I was always very happy being a wife. 'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally...so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's. [Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."

It's a welcomed feeling in contrast to her earlier years in the industry, particularly after her sudden rise to fame on Step Up and resulting shock to her identity.

"Even though I was in a hit dance movie, all of a sudden my agents were telling me to go into auditions as, 'You're not a dancer, you're an actress. That's all you do.' It was so weird. They were just trying to fit me into this thing, and I really didn't fit into that box," she explained. "I didn't have the self-awareness to understand. I was really young. I was 26, 27, 28, around there. So I was like, 'I don't know who I am.'"