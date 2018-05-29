Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Expecting First Child Together: It's a Girl!

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 8:32 AM

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin are having a baby!

The 50-year-old Deadpool 2 actor announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of Kathryn and her growing baby bump and a selfie of the couple. "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes," he captioned the post.

Kathryn then revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl. "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way," she told her Instagram followers.

This is the couple's first child together, Josh also has two children from his marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane from 2004 until 2013.

Josh and Kathryn's pregnancy announcement comes just about two years after the couple tied the knot.

E! News confirmed in Sept. 2016 that the couple had wed.

"I'm the guy who has to force himself to back off!" Josh told E! News in 2016 about helping with wedding plans. "I'm such a control freak and I want to control everything."

"It's not even that I want to control it—I just want to be in the middle of it," he continued. "I want to be in the nucleus of it because that's the fun part. That's the nectar."

Congratulations the couple on the exciting baby news!

