On Set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4: New Challenges, Timely Subjects and the Same Zany Characters

"What the fudge are you doing here?!" Ellie Kemper, dressed in a milkmaid costume entirely too small for her, shouted over and over again as middle school-aged children, including black-ish star Marsai Martin, surrounded the actress during a production of Beauty & da Beast.

In case it wasn't clear from the description, this was all for a scene in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season four.



"I was like, ‘Let's make sure this doesn't look like sexy milkmaid.' [Laughs.] ‘Let's just make sure it's just too small for her,'" Kemper said about her costume during a break from shooting.



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and all of its colorful and zany characters are back for a fourth season and there are major changes afoot…while everything you've come to know and love about the series' sensibility stays the same.