Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

UPDATE: Paris Jackson took to Twitter earlier this evening to clarify her abrupt exit from the Dior fashion show after reports that she left due to the animals involved in the production.

The 20-year-old wrote: "to be clear, i did not 'storm out' of the show. i quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because i do not support animals being branded and whipped. not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but i will always be myself."

According to multiple outlets, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made it to show in Paris, even taking photos after her arrival, but was spotted leaving the event as the models (and the rain) began to hit runway.

"By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the New York Times reports.