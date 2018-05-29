Aly Raisman's Ex-Boyfriend Colton Underwood Is Now Vying for Becca Kufrin's Heart on The Bachelorette

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 29, 2018 6:31 AM

One of the men vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on this season of The Bachelorette already has some experience with dating women in the spotlight. 

As Kufrin's lineup of men made their arrivals during Monday night's season premiere, there was one potential suitor that looked familiar to some viewers: 26-year-old Colton Underwood

The football player is one of the 28 guys competing for Kufrin's final rose, but before he was working to woo her, Underwood was walking red carpets alongside his ex-girlfriend, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman

Back in December 2016, the then-couple made their red carpet debut at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony, months after he publicly asked Raisman on a date after the year's MTV Video Music Awards. 

However, their relationship ultimately ended by the summer and Underwood confirmed their breakup in August 2017. "It ended fine," Underwood told the Lincoln Journal Star at the time. "We're in a good place."

The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca's 28 Men!

Nearly a year later, Underwood is back in the spotlight yet again as he undertakes reality TV for romance. During the premiere episode, he recalled his history with professional football, described his work with cystic fibrosis and cuddled up with his dog. 

"I sacrificed a lot of things including relationships for football," he said on screen. "I don't know much about Becca, but I think that's probably the best way to go into this. I want to get to know her and I'm ready to put myself out there and find love and have somebody to share my life with, share my experiences with. I need a real person in my life. My dog's great, but it's not going to be the love of my life."

Well, so far, so good. As of Monday night, he's still in the running after Kufrin granted him one of her coveted roses. 

