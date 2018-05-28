Kendra Wilkinson Packs Up Her Things Amid Divorce: ''My Heart Can't Hurt Any More''

Kendra Wilkinson is moving on...literally.

The reality star, who filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett less than two months ago, is packing up her things and getting on with her life.

The social media-loving star took to Instagram on Monday to once again pour her heart out to her legion of fans, posting photos of boxes, as well as a wall of photos of her two children, called her "pride and joy wall," which she said she was taking down.

"I'm starting to box things up and my heart can't hurt any more. I need prayers and strength today. I worked so hard for my home," wrote the reality star.

In addition to the Instagram Stories images, the former Girls Next Door, who recently went brunette, also posted a sweet pic with 8-year-old Hank and Alijah.

The 32-year-old wrote that she's going to therapy in the wake of her split and that she's trying her best.

"I’m doing the best i can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and i will continue to do that," wrote Wilkinson. "I’m hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end."

I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger. My kids, friends n therapy have been helping. I’ll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I’m experiencing."