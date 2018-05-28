Real Housewives' Ramona Singer ''Shaken and Upset'' After Car Accident

Not the Memorial Day Weekend she was expecting...

Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer is on the mend following a four-car pile-up over Memorial Day Weekend.

A source tells E! News that it was a fender bender caused by weekend Hamptons' traffic. The insider added that "Ramona was shaken and upset" but the good news is that "everyone walked away fine and no one was badly hurt."

The reality star had left her home in New York's swanky Southampton on Saturday and was traveling along Montauk Highway in her Maserati when she rear-ended a Mazda, reports TMZ.