John Cena Tweets Sexy Message Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation Rumors

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 28, 2018 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

John Cena just posted a kinda sexy tweet amid rumors that he and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella may be reconciling...

Earlier today, the wrestler hopped on Twitter and wrote, "Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around." 

Ooooh really, John? 

Interestingly enough, just after John tweeted that steamy message, E! News can report that he and Nikki were spotted this afternoon, eating lunch at Civico 1845 in San Diego, where the two share a home together.

An eyewitness told E! News that the duo "looked very much together" and noted that an employee at the restaurant said that John is "a regular."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Despite calling things off after six years on April 15, these two just can't seem to quit each other. Last week, they were also spotted in San Diego.

Last week, a source told E! News that the two are definitely back together.

That news shouldn't come as a major surprise considering John made sure Nikki kept the huge diamond sparkler John he gave her when he proposed during Wrestle Mania 33 last year. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared. 

The two began dating in 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.

A rep for the couple confirmed the split news at the time: "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."

The reality stars also released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Top Stories , Apple News , Total Bellas
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced to Prison

Americas Got Talent Judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

How Mel B's America's Got Talent Family Is Supporting Her Through PTSD Battle

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Fight Is Out of Control on The Real Housewives of New York Reunion

Daryl Hannah, Neil Young

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Are Married

Why "The Big Bang Theory" and More Hit Shows Are Ending

ESC: Lady Gaga

7 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Michael Jackson's Family Celebrates His 60th Birthday

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.