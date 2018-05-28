John Cena Tweets Sexy Message Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation Rumors

Despite calling things off after six years on April 15, these two just can't seem to quit each other. Last week, they were also spotted in San Diego.

Last week, a source told E! News that the two are definitely back together.

That news shouldn't come as a major surprise considering John made sure Nikki kept the huge diamond sparkler John he gave her when he proposed during Wrestle Mania 33 last year. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared.

The two began dating in 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.

A rep for the couple confirmed the split news at the time: "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."

The reality stars also released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "