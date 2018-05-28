Watch Spencer Pratt Get Totally Starstruck Over Ben Affleck

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 1:50 PM

Spencer Pratt met Ben Affleck on Monday and the encounter was pretty epic!

The Hills star was out and about in Los Angeles on Memorial Day when he bumped into the actor, who appeared to really enjoy his encounter with Pratt too. After the meeting, Pratt took to Instagram to share a video with Affleck, captioning the post, "starstruck playa."

"Dang! Oh my God I actually have chills for real life, first time I've ever been real starstruck, besides Taylor Swift last weekend," he gushed in the video alongside a smiling Affleck. "Sorry to do this to you on a family day, this is a real legend, he had a great attitude."

"Thank you, brother," Affleck replied as the video ended.

Pratt's been having a couple of great weeks meeting his idols. Last weekend, the MTV star, along with his wife Heidi Pratt and their son Gunner, met the "End Game" singer at her Reputation Stadium Tour stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

"LIFE GOALS," he captioned a selfie with T.Swift.

Watch the video above to see Pratt meet Affleck!

