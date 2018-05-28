Watch Spencer Pratt Get Totally Starstruck Over Ben Affleck

Spencer Pratt met Ben Affleck on Monday and the encounter was pretty epic!

The Hills star was out and about in Los Angeles on Memorial Day when he bumped into the actor, who appeared to really enjoy his encounter with Pratt too. After the meeting, Pratt took to Instagram to share a video with Affleck, captioning the post, "starstruck playa."

"Dang! Oh my God I actually have chills for real life, first time I've ever been real starstruck, besides Taylor Swift last weekend," he gushed in the video alongside a smiling Affleck. "Sorry to do this to you on a family day, this is a real legend, he had a great attitude."