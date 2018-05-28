Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed their first date night after welcoming their second child.

On May 16, the Lip Sync Battle host announced on Twitter that the couple's son had arrived. Days later, Chrissy introduced their baby boy to the world via social media, revealing his name and sharing his first picture.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" Chrissy wrote along with the adorable photo.

Later that same weekend, John explained the meaning of their son's special name.