Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 9:59 AM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed their first date night after welcoming their second child.
On May 16, the Lip Sync Battle host announced on Twitter that the couple's son had arrived. Days later, Chrissy introduced their baby boy to the world via social media, revealing his name and sharing his first picture.
"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" Chrissy wrote along with the adorable photo.
Later that same weekend, John explained the meaning of their son's special name.
"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," the Grammy winner explained to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, referencing Nina Simone.
"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"
While out on their date night on Sunday, John snapped a selfie with Chrissy at dinner.
"First post-Miles date night!" John captioned the Instagram post.
In response, Chrissy commented on the pic, "pumpin tiiiiime."
