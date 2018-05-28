"Single" Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin says she's "single," despite any speculation about her and Shawn Mendes.

The 21-year-old model gets candid about her rumored relationship with the 19-year-old "In My Blood" singer in a new interview with The Times UK, published May 27. After walking the red carpet together at the 2018 MET Gala earlier this month, Baldwin and Mendes romance rumors went wild, but it doesn't sound like they're officially dating.

"We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," Baldwin tells the publication with a coy smile. "But I am single."

"The dating pool is small," she continues. "It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing."