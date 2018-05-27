Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., May. 27, 2018 7:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

UPDATE: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan took to Instagram late Sunday night to reveal that their "wedding" was "just a joke." But shared they really are getting married on Valentine's Day next year.

________

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Lee?

It appeared that Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of a few lucky guests at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to share a photo from the "best day ever."

The two announced their engagement earlier this year via social media shortly after the rocker proposed to the Vine star.

Photos

Secret Celebrity Weddings

The couple appeared to already be in wedded bliss in the snapshot where they're seen kissing and in matching hotel robes and slippers in front of beautiful decorations.

The marriage would mark Tommy's fourth as he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson—with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20—from 1995 to 1998.

He was also previously engaged to Sofia Toufa in 2014, but they split back in 2016.

This post was originally published on Sun, May 27, 2018, 7:55 PM.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tommy Lee , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Rebecca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin's Choice for the Next Bachelor Still Has a Special Place in Her Heart

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

How You Can See Meghan Markle's Wedding Gown and Tiara in Person

Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and More Set to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Memorial

Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Young Bill, Harry and Sam Are BFFs IRL, Too!

Jordin Sparks

See Jordin Sparks' Birth Plan Take a Dramatic Turn in Upcoming Lifetime Special

Jennifer Lopez & More Leading Ladies Taking Over the Big Screen

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter & More Celeb Kids Go Back to School

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.