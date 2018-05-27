Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan

UPDATE: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan took to Instagram late Sunday night to reveal that their "wedding" was "just a joke." But shared they really are getting married on Valentine's Day next year.

________

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Lee?

It appeared that Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of a few lucky guests at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to share a photo from the "best day ever."

The two announced their engagement earlier this year via social media shortly after the rocker proposed to the Vine star.