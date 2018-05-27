Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Marries Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland

The actress, who recently competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, has been open about how her now-hubby helped her during a trying couple of years when she gained almost 70 lbs. as a result of a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

"He’s incredible," she told People mag at the time. "I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."

Amazingly enough, during her time on DWTS, the star revealed she'd lost a whopping 37 lbs. halfway through the competition.

After sharing her story in September 2017, Pieterse told E! News it was a "big relief" to let people know what was really going on with her health. "I'm glad that people know," the actress said at the time, "and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people who may have it and they don't know. I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life—it can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things."

But no matter what she went through, Hudson was there by the dancer's side...