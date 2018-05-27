Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Reunite After Split at Son's Hockey Game

Putting their kids first..,

Less than two months after Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, the two put on a united front to support their son, Hank IV, at his ice hockey games in Las Vegas this weekend.

While at the game, the reality star shared some videos and images on her Instagram Story and her estranged husband popped up a couple of times.

In one image, the former NFL player spends time with his 4-year-old daughter Alijah, 4, watching his 8-year-old in the game and filming him.

In the image, Kendra writes "proud papa."

The exes also took pics selfie along with Wilkinson’s mom, Patti Wilkinson, and her brother Colin Wilkinson, who tweeted a group shot of the cheering family with the caption, "Lil Hank support squaddddd."

This is not the first time that Baskett and Wilkson have been spotted spending post-split time together at their kids' sporting event.