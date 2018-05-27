Kim Kardashian Gets in Bitter Twitter Feud Over Kanye West's Non-Profit, Donda's House

Once again, Kim Kardashian is standing by her man after rapper Rhymefest and the Donda's House organization took to social media to say that her husband Kanye West has not given the organization the financial support promised, "despite multiple attempts." And that's when things got ugly...

The whole feud began yesterday when Rhymefest tweeted at Drake, who just released a Kanye diss track on Friday, for assistance for the city of Chicago, saying that Kanye West had "abandoned" the Windy City and seemingly his non-profit organization, Donda's House, which helps bring arts to disadvantaged youth and is named after his beloved late mother Donda West.

"I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse," wrote the disgruntled rapper.

After Donda's House's twitter was flooded with questions, the organization released tweeted a statement, asking that in light or Kanye's recent inflammatory remarks and subsequent boycotts of the rapper, that patrons and supporters "not penalize or throw away their support, respect or advocacy" for the organization.

The statement also made a serious claim, "As we seek to support to convert Kanye's childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space—we have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy of the youth in our programs."

And that's when Kim jumped in, once again defending the father of her three children...