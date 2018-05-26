Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick Love on His 35th Birthday During St. Barth's Vacation

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 26, 2018 4:57 PM

Happy birthday, LD!

Scott Disick's 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie has given her main man some love on his 35th birthday. The teen took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of the two while the unlikely duo vacation in St. Bart's together on Saturday.

The photo shows the twosome in the ocean and snuggling tight. The birthday boy has quite the beard on him and his lady love is rocking a black bikini.

Scott also posted some images on his Instagram from his birthday trip, sharing images of daughter Penelope writing "Dad" in seashells on their porch.

The bearded personality also posted a snap of him and one of his kids, who is wearing a "35 and Alive!" shirt and also from the "Lord's Lunch," showcasing a lobster meal.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Despite their age difference, Scott and Sofia are still going strong after almost a year of dating.

"Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months," the insider exclusively told E! News. "They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them."

Rumors of the romance started spreading in May 2017 after Scott and Sofia were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes. While the model insisted she was still single and that the two were "just homies," fans continued to speculate. 

It wasn't until September that Scott seemingly confirmed their relationship status by posting a photo of the two of them in Miami. It was on that getaway that the duo was spotted kissing and partied with Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott.

Still, it wasn't clear if this was a long-term romance or a short-term fling. While one source told E! News the two were "inseparable" in September, another insider said the relationship was "not serious" for Scott in October.

As time went on, Scott and Sofia took their romance across the globe, traveling from Italy to Mexico and packing on plenty of P.D.A. along the way.

These two don't show any signs of calling it off anytime soon!

