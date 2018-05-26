Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo of ''Mommy's Little Love'' True Thompson

Her heart is True!

New mom Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet new photo of her newborn daughter True Thompson on Saturday.

Wearing a shirt that says "Always Believe," the reality star was all about giving the world a glimpse at her baby—this time sans filter (although KoKo did have a filter over her own face), holding the wee one in her arms.

Along with the image of Khloe and her sleeping baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardahians star wrote, "Mommy's Little Love."

The proud mama has given her rabid fans very few glimpses of the wee one since she and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter on April 11.