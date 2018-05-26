Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo of ''Mommy's Little Love'' True Thompson

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 26, 2018 4:45 PM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Her heart is True!

New mom Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet new photo of her newborn daughter True Thompson on Saturday.

Wearing a shirt that says "Always Believe," the reality star was all about giving the world a glimpse at her baby—this time sans filter (although KoKo did have a filter over her own face), holding the wee one in her arms.

Along with the image of Khloe and her sleeping baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardahians star wrote, "Mommy's Little Love."

The proud mama has given her rabid fans very few glimpses of the wee one since she and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter on April 11. 

Ever since her delivery—which included Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the delivery room—Khloe has been keeping a low profile in Cleveland, Ohio.  

But she has shared some morsels (and selfies) about the baby girl's first days. 

"Baby True is going to be a month old! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website earlier this month. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."

Recently Khloe added on Twitter, "I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut."

That sweet little peanut happens to have green eyes and a "full head of hair" according to Tristan. Both parents, however, aren't sharing any pictures of their daughter on social media besides a small glimpse earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Tristan has said things are going well with his baby girl.

"She's doing good," Tristan assured fans while appearing on UNINTERRUPTED's Road Trippin podcast.  "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."

