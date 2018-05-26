Meghan Markle's Friend Janina Gavankar Spills Royal Wedding Details

Janina said she thought she'd feel differently at the public event, but the fans outside touched her heart.

She told the mag, "Once I was there, I got to see the people that were on the grounds with us. Sharing that with them was unexpected and heartwarming. I really thought that I would be shaken by how public the whole thing was, but I wasn’t."

Janina also said it was important for her to keep her attendance private—until she made her entrance at St. George's Chapel.

"In the end, this was a wedding, an actual wedding, between two people, who are real people that fell in love. And people who know them know that this is a private moment that was not allowed to be private," she said. "It wasn’t a priority for me to have my publicist announce I was going. My priority will always be my friend. I’m not there for you, I’m there for her."

She also told the publication that she hoped the lovebirds can enjoy time together without the prying eyes of the world.

"I hope for as much privacy as possible. As much as the world will allow them, I hope for more. Truly," she said.

The Vampire Diaries alum reflected on the blending of the couple's different cultures—Prince Harry being English and Meghan being bi-racial.

"As long as it's going to be public, you might as well make the best of it and show the world what you stand for together, and they did that. Even just in who they chose as musicians. They chose to include parts of both of their cultures," Gavankar said. "I love that they're not ignoring that this is an unusual moment in history, and celebrating its sweetness is something that they did."