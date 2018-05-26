Stacy Keibler Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mr.Canon / Splash News
Baby makes four!
Former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler is expecting her second child with her husband, Jared Pobre, a businessman.
On Friday, Stacy put her bump on display when she rocked a bodycon dress for a dinner out with her hubby at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills. The former Dancing With the Stars hoofer stepped out with nothing but smiles on her face.
Following the photos, the pregnancy news was confirmed by Us Weekly on Saturday.
The 38-year-old personality, who split with George Clooney in July 2013 after dating for two years, and the 43-year-old tech entrepreneur secretly wed in a surprise beach ceremony in Mexico in March 2014. The duo's nuptials were a surprise to their families, who were on vacation with them at the time.
The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August 2014.
After her first child, Stacy opened up on about how the first-time parents-to-be prepared for their baby's arrival, admitting they watched Ricki Lake's 2008 documentary, The Business of Being Born. The film "changed everything for my husband and me," Stacy wrote in a StacyKeibler.com blog post at the time.
"When I was pregnant, I did concurrent care with both my OB-gyn and midwife because I wanted to compare the journey," Stacy wrote. "I concluded that there was no doubt that I wanted to have a home birth with no medication."
In the Business of Being Born documentary, Stacy explained to Ricki that her 19-hour labor, made it feel like she and her newborn "felt like we went to war together."
"I kept saying, like, 'Ava's a warrior. I'm a warrior…' Then when she came out, I feel like we had this bond that we fought together."
Having a natural birth at home "was by far the best decision I could have made," Stacy wrote in her blog post at the time.
She also did add that at-home delivery isn't for everyone and that every mom-to-be "needs to listen to her own heart and do what she thinks is best for her family."