Khloe Kardashian's Colorist Tracey Cunningham Flies to Ohio Just to Fix Her Roots

That's gotta be one pretty big travel fee!

Khloe Kardashian hopped on Instagram Stories on Saturday to let the world know just how far her hair colorist would go for client—and that's from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio.

The new mom, who has colored her brunette tresses blonde in recent years, posted a video on her IG Stories and said to the camera, "So Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots! Horrible. She's here in Cleveland like a real sweetie!"

In addition to the reality star, Cunningham boasts A-list clients Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron, Toni Collette and Jennifer Garner.

Khloe has ditched SoCal for the Midwest in the past few months to be with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and to welcome their first child together.

Many thought that KoKo would come back home to Cali following Tristan's shocking cheating scandal days before the reality star gave birth to True Thompson on April 11—but the Revenge Body star has kept put in her man's town. She's been spotted supporting him at his basketball game, as well as going on a dinner date.