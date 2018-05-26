Katy Perry Jets to London for Quick Trip to See Orlando Bloom

She's supporting her man!

Days after confirming that she's "not single" at the American Idol finale in Los Angeles, Katy Perry made a quick trip across the pond to support Orlando Bloom, her rumored boyfriend.

According to the popstar's Instagram Stories, she hit up the actor's performance of the West End revival of Tracy Letts’ Killer Joe at London’s Trafalgar Studio 1.

The stop was a brief one—tonight the singer is performing herself, hitting up the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam for her Witness Tour on Saturday night. The "Part of Me" singer will also be performing in Amsterdam on Sunday.

While in merry old England, the 33-year-old snacked on a traditional English meal of "beans on toast."