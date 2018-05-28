Kailyn Lowry's Girlfriend Makes Her Teen Mom Debut

Kailyn Lowry's mystery girlfriend has been revealed.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom 2, the proud mom of three headed to New Jersey to support Jo Rivera's family as they held a hurricane benefit.

Along for the trip was a woman named Dom who appears to be the girlfriend Kailyn was linked to last fall.

MTV cameras rolled as the pair drove back to Delaware. And when Kailyn received a text asking if Dom was her new girlfriend, she wasn't quite sure what to say.

"I don't know how to answer that," she shared with Dom. "How do I answer that?"