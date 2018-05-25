Becca Kufrin Reveals What Inspired Her to Find Love Through The Bachelor Franchise

Would you ever go on TV to find love?

That's the question many people ask themselves when it's time for a new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As Becca Kufrin begins her search for love Monday night, some fans may be wondering what inspired the Minnesota-based publicist to take a chance and apply for the show. Believe it or not, the process began way before she met Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"It actually started years ago. Two of my co-workers had applied for me and I got this random call one day from this guy named Scott from casting," Becca revealed on the Straight Up With Stassi podcast. "I thought it was a joke at first."

She continued, "I ended up running into my ex-boyfriend at a bar, got back together with him, so I was with him for a little bit."