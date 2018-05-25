Becca Kufrin Reveals What Inspired Her to Find Love Through The Bachelor Franchise

Would you ever go on TV to find love?

That's the question many people ask themselves when it's time for a new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As Becca Kufrin begins her search for love Monday night, some fans may be wondering what inspired the Minnesota-based publicist to take a chance and apply for the show. Believe it or not, the process began way before she met Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"It actually started years ago. Two of my co-workers had applied for me and I got this random call one day from this guy named Scott from casting," Becca revealed on the Straight Up With Stassi podcast. "I thought it was a joke at first."

She continued, "I ended up running into my ex-boyfriend at a bar, got back together with him, so I was with him for a little bit."

Photos

5 Outfits Rachel Zoe Recommends for The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin

After the pair officially broke up in 2016, Becca admitted to feeling "kind of down." But after taking a weekend trip with her best friend, she decided to apply once again.

"Months later, I got a call again from casting saying we got your application. Do you want to move forward?" Becca recalled to Stassi Schroder. "I'm single. Why not? What do I have to lose? Just thinking who knows what is going to happen."

As Bachelor Nation members know by now, she made it onto The Bachelor where she made the final two. After Arie called off their engagement to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham, Becca was chosen as The Bachelorette.

Becca says it took a "couple of months" to heal before jumping back into the dating pool. But after news broke that she did in fact get engaged during her season, we'd say sunny skies are ahead.

"I spent time at the gym, journaling, reading. I was always with my friends and family because I wanted to feel like me again. I didn't want to take away my sense of identity," she shared. "I've been through bad breakups in the past…I didn't want anyone to stop me from living my life and being me."

Watch Becca's journey for yourself when The Bachelorette premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

