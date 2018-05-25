Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Instagram Flirting Is All We Can Focus On

Getty Images
by Lily Harrison | Fri., May. 25, 2018 3:38 PM
A picture is worth a thousand words but an Instagram caption says it all.
It hasn't even been a week since news broke that Ariana Grande was seeing Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and they're already making us blush.
Earlier today, Davidson commented on his new leading lady's latest Instagram photo by writing, "Love this caption. Caption queen."
Naturally, moments later, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer responded with "King of loving my captions." We can feel the butterflies from here!
The two have yet to step out publicly as a couple but have been pretty forthcoming on social media in the wake of some backlash over their relationship news.
In fact, just last night the 24-year-old comedian—who has openly discussed being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2017—posted a lengthy note to haters criticizing the budding romance and his mental health.
"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f--k you," he wrote. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BDP can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic."
"I just think it's f--ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," Davidson continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."
He ended with the following message to his fans and followers, "I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s--t. Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves. And it's f--king horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone else."
