Why Lena Headey Wants to Speak Out About Her Struggle With Depression

Lena Headey has been very open about her struggle with depression over the years.

Last summer, the Game of Thrones actress spoke to Net-A-Porter's digital magazine The EDIT about battling postpartum depression while filming the first season of hit HBO show in 2010.

"I was postnatally depressed but I didn't know it," she said of the time period after giving birth to son Wylie. "I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, 'Am I? Why is that?' I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky."