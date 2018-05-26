EXCLUSIVE!

Sorry Haters, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are Still Going Strong

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 26, 2018 3:00 AM

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Getty Images

Happy birthday, Scott Disick

The reality star turned 35 years old on Saturday.

It certainly has been an eventful year for Kourtney Kardashian's ex—partially due to his romance with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie. The two sparked romance rumors last year and are still together. In fact, a source told E! News Sofia and Scott are "talking about moving in together permanently."

"Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months," the insider exclusively told E! News. "They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them."

Read

Scott Disick Gets Romantic for Sofia Richie With Rose Petal-Filled Getaway

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Rumors of the romance started spreading in May 2017 after Scott and Sofia were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes. While the model insisted she was still single and that the two were "just homies," fans continued to speculate. 

It wasn't until September that Scott seemingly confirmed their relationship status by posting a photo of the two of them in Miami. It was on that getaway that the duo was spotted kissing and partied with Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott.

Still, it wasn't clear if this was a long-term romance or a short-term fling. While one source told E! News the two were "inseparable" in September, another insider said the relationship was "not serious" for Scott in October.

As time went on, Scott and Sofia took their romance across the globe, traveling from Italy to Mexico and packing on plenty of P.D.A. along the way.

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about their relationship. When Us Weekly asked her father Lionel Richie if he was happy for the new couple, the Grammy winner quipped, "I am scared to death. Are you kidding me?"

Kris Jenner also grilled Scott about his new romance on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Even though the protective papa once referred to the relationship as just a "phase," it seems like he's coming around to his daughter's beau.

"Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia," another insider told E! News. "Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle. "

The aforementioned source told E! News Scott is now "allowed to come to family events" and that Lionel has "stopped giving him a hard time."

"He still teases him with his humor, but he has learned to back off a bit," the insider added. "Scott and Sofia are still very serious and things are going well. They basically live together in Scott's home and are on a great path."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

As their relationship progressed, the two celebrated major milestones—like enjoying the holidays together. The couple rang in the New Year in Aspen, and Sofia wished her man a "Happy Valentine's" Day via Instagram on Feb. 14. However, one of the biggest steps in their relationship has been introducing Sofia to Scott's kids. Lord Disick shares three children with Kourtney: Penelope, 5; Mason, 8 and Reign, 3.

Back in January, Sofia enjoyed a dinner in Malibu with Scott and his three little ones. They've also since traveled to Mexico with his children. The first insider told E! News Kourtney has "recently become more open" to Sofia hanging out with the kids. 

"Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott's house and has really gotten to know the kids," the first insider told E! News. "It's a very comfortable situation now, but wasn't always easy. Kourtney has recently been more open about Sofia coming around the kids, and has also let [boyfriend] Younes [Bendjima] do the same. It's a mutual situation and everyone seems happy about it. Sofia doesn't try and act like a ‘stepmom' and doesn't want to ever impose on Kourtney but she definitely takes the role most days."

The source said Sofia and Scott like to do "normal activities" with the kids, like going out to dinner and visiting the trampoline park.

So, how are Scott and Sofia celebrating his birthday? The first insider told E! News the two may be planning a little getaway for the long weekend.

