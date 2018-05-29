Rihanna Uses This Super-Easy Makeup Tip to Get Flirty

Date makeup is a thing.

There's primer, in case the night goes long. Matte lipstick, so pigment doesn't budge. And, there's highlight, so your face can glow in all the right places.

But did you know there's a beauty technique that can be just as flirtatious as your smile? Rihanna has got this trick down.

During the L.A. reveal of the new Kilawatt Foils last week, Fenty Beauty global makeup artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal shared Rihanna's personal highlight techniques, including one especially great for enhancing your allure.

While highlight is traditionally used on the high points of the face—cheekbones, cupid's bow and nose—there's a spot you're probably missing: the ears!